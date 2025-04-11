Harry says ‘people would be shocked’ by private evidence in security appeal

The Duke of Sussex has said his “worst fears” about the withdrawal of his police protection were confirmed by evidence heard in private during his legal battle against the Home Office.

Harry is challenging the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK.

A two-day hearing this week sat partly in private to hear confidential evidence, with the Telegraph reporting the duke was unhappy with what he heard.

Court artist sketch of Shaheed Fatima KC, watched by the Duke of Sussex, during the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Speaking to the newspaper as he left the Royal Courts of Justice, Harry said “people would be shocked by what’s being held back,” adding that his “worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case and that’s really sad”.

The newspaper said Harry suggested the decision was an attempt to prevent him and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, from quitting as working royals and moving abroad – which Buckingham Palace sources have strongly denied.

Harry said: “We were trying to create this happy house.”

The appeal comes after retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled last year that Ravec’s decision, taken in early 2020 after Harry and Meghan quit as senior working royals, was lawful.

The Home Office, which has legal responsibility for the committee’s decisions, is opposing the appeal, with its lawyers previously telling the High Court that decisions were taken on a “case-by-case” basis.

The Telegraph said Harry admitted he was “exhausted” and “overwhelmed” by the legal battle and suggested he considered the case more important than his legal battle against tabloids, saying “this one always mattered the most”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their engagement in 2017 (PA)

At the end of the hearing on Wednesday, judge Sir Geoffrey Vos said the Court of Appeal’s decision would be given in writing at a later date, which was “most unlikely” to be before Easter.

Sir Geoffrey, sitting with Lord Justice Bean and Lord Justice Edis, said: “Plainly we will take our time to consider our judgments.”

Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back from official public duties on January 8 2020.

The duke and duchess were later told during the so-called ‘Sandringham summit’, which aimed to agree the terms of their new role, that they would not be able to retain the full-time police protection.

Such protection is currently granted to the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

Ravec’s final decision shared on February 28 2020 stated that Metropolitan Police protection would no longer be appropriate after the Sussexes’ departure, and that they should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK.

The Sussexes would instead receive a “bespoke” security service, whereby they would be required to give 30 days notice of any plans to travel to the UK, with each visit being assessed for threat levels and whether protection is needed.

Shaheed Fatima KC, who represents Harry, told the appeal hearing that the duke had been “singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment”, adding that Harry “does not accept that ‘bespoke’ means ‘better’.”

The Home Office told the court the challenge “involves a continued failure to see the wood for the trees, advancing propositions available only by reading small parts of the evidence, and now the judgment, out of context and ignoring the totality of the picture”.

Sir James Eadie KC, for the Home Office, said Ravec was faced with a “unique set of circumstances”.