Four jailed over ‘callous and shocking’ killing of taxi passenger

Four men have been jailed for their part in the “callous and shocking” killing of a man who was stabbed through the window of a taxi.

Anselam Senaj, 26, said: “There is one car behind – they will kill me,” before he was attacked on the evening of November 11 2023.

The taxi in which he was a back seat passenger was forcibly stopped by a silver Mitsubishi in Victoria Avenue in Newham, east London.

Three of the six occupants of the Mitsubishi surrounded the taxi and attacked the victim who was still in his seat.

Muhammad Saqib Khan, one of four men who have been jailed for their part in the killing of Anselam Senaj (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The black-clad attackers were wearing masks and gloves with two of them wielding knives up to two feet long, the Old Bailey had heard.

One of the men stabbed Mr Senaj in the chest before the men got back into the Mitsubishi and fled.

Mr Senaj died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

The car, which had been stolen, was found burned out the next day.

The court heard the motive for the attack was over drugs, although the exact reasons were unclear.

Prosecutor Alexandra Healy KC had told jurors: “It appears from the drugs subsequently found on Mr Senaj and messages received from his phone that he was involved in drug dealing.”

“When Mr Senaj saw the Mitsubishi coming towards him he clearly recognised he was in danger and told the taxi driver that the occupants would kill him.

“Sadly, he was absolutely right in his assessment of their interest.”

The court was told Muhammad Saqib Khan, 24, from Enfield, had inflicted the fatal wound.

It was alleged that Muhammad Samiyul Miah, 19, from Manor Park, and Zain Ali, 22, were the other two attackers and the getaway driver was Ibrahim Naim, 18.

Miah, Ali and Naim were arrested in November 2023.

The instigator of the attack, Khan, fled to Amsterdam after the murder and was extradited back to the UK last January.

The four men were convicted of their part in the killing at the conclusion of their Old Bailey trial.

At their sentencing on Friday, the victim’s cousin Elira Senaj condemned the killers, saying: “Cowards and little boys you will always be. You needed numbers and weapons to carry out your task. You fought like a boy not a man where it was an even playing field.”

Judge Judy Khan KC said it was “a callous and shocking attack” in a public street, which was “pre-meditated and planned”.

Drug dealer Khan was found guilty of murder and having a blade and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 26 years for his leading role.

Miah was found guilty of murder and admitted having a blade and was detained for life a minimum term of 25 years.

The sentence reflected Miah’s separate conviction for a brutal rape a 15-year-old girl in a north London park in March 2023.

The girl was raped, punched in the jaw and rendered unconscious as a result of the hour-long attack, the court was told.

Judge Khan told Miah that his offending painted an “extremely disturbing picture”.

Ali and Naim, both from East Ham, were cleared of murder but convicted of the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Ali, who was responsible for taking the victim’s phone, was jailed for 14 years and Naim was detained for 10 years and six months.

Detective Sergeant Brett Hagen, who led Scotland Yard’s investigation, said: “Anselam Senaj was killed in a brutal cold-blooded assault which lasted seconds, but was so severe he died at the scene.

“Our team conducted a thorough and detailed investigation which led to the arrest of three of the suspects within two weeks of the attack.

“We’d like to thank our partner agencies who helped us ensure the arrest of the final suspect, and bring the case to trial to secure justice for Anselam.

“Our thoughts remain as always with Anselam’s friends and family as they move forward with their life, safe in the knowledge his attackers are behind bars where they belong.”