Ex-England bowler James Anderson awarded knighthood in Sunak’s resignation list

Former England cricketer James Anderson has been awarded a knighthood in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list.

Sir James, who retired from test cricket in July having taken more wickets than any fast bowler in test history, is joined on the list by a number of Tory politicians who received peerages and knighthoods.

Former education and housing secretary Michael Gove was confirmed to have been given a seat in the House of Lords after being heavily tipped for a peerage.

Rishi Sunak gave awarded knighthoods and peerages to a number of Tory politicians (James Manning/PA)

Mr Gove, who is now the editor of the Spectator magazine, has served in the cabinet of four prime ministers.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor in Mr Sunak’s cabinet, and ex-foreign secretary James Cleverly were awarded knighthoods.

There were also knighthoods for former defence secretary Grant Shapps and ex-work and pensions secretary Mel Stride.

Elsewhere, Matthew Vaughn, the filmmaker behind Layer Cake, Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, and the Kingsman films was also awarded a knighthood for his services to the creative industries.

Alongside Mr Gove, Mr Sunak made four other former Tory MPs peers – including ex-transport secretary Mark Harper, former chief whip Simon Hart, ex-Scotland secretary Sir Alister Jack and former attorney general Victoria Prentis KC.

Two other senior Tories, former head of the number 10 policy unit Eleanor Shawcross and ex-conservative party chief executive Stephen Massey, were also given peerages.