British Steel’s future ‘hangs in the balance’, Sir Keir Starmer says

The future of British Steel “hangs in the balance” and our economic and national security are “on the line”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Both the Commons and the Lords will return to Parliament for a rare Saturday sitting to debate a law aimed at securing the future of British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant in North Lincolnshire.

Jingye, the Chinese owner of British Steel, plans to close the blast furnaces and switch to a greener form of production.

Sir Keir said: “As Prime Minister, I will always act in the national interest to protect British jobs and British workers.

“This afternoon, the future of British Steel hangs in the balance.

“Jobs, investment, growth, our economic and national security are all on the line.”