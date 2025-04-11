Anaesthetist who tried to kill shop owner with lethal injection jailed for life

An experienced anaesthetist who tried to kill a record shop owner by injecting him with a lung-stopping drug in an “entirely motiveless” attack, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years.

Darren Harris, 58, spent several hours posing as a customer in Gary Lewis’s vinyl store before waiting until his back was turned and stabbing him in the thigh with a hypodermic syringe, in July last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Mr Lewis’s life was only saved by a slight delay in the onset of the drug, allowing him to follow Harris out of the shop in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, where a friend saw him collapse and went to help.

Harris sat several feet away in his car, watching Mr Lewis, then 65, go into respiratory arrest “as if he was watching a TV show”, a judge heard.

On Friday Harris was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years after being found guilty of attempted murder in March. He did not give evidence during his trial.

Prosecutor Richard Herrmann said extensive investigations had found no links between the two men and the “entirely motiveless” attempted murder “can only be the defendant seeking to play God”.

At the time of the attack Harris was an experienced and highly banded operating department practitioner at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire.

The court heard he visited Mr Lewis’s shop, Betterdaze, on Zetland Street, a month before the attempted murder, on a reconnaissance trip, to “identify an isolated and vulnerable target”.

Reading his victim impact statement in court, Mr Lewis said that on the day of the attack, Harris spent several hours in the shop.

He said: “I talked to him in the same way I talk to all my customers. I now know he was waiting for the right time to attack me.

“He waited until I was seated in a small space behind the shop counter, waited until my back was turned, then injected me in my thigh.”

Mr Herrmann said Harris had administered what he believed to be a lethal injection of rocuronium he had stolen from work – a drug used in anaesthesia with the aim of paralysing all the muscles in the body, including those used for breathing.

The court heard Harris knew the symptoms of the drug would “appear like natural heart failure”.

He walked out of the shop casually and left Mr Lewis to die alone, watching calmly from his car as he collapsed in the street and stopped breathing.

Retired police officer Mr Lewis told the trial that either his police training or the shock and adrenaline led him to follow Harris out of the shop, shouting: “What was that?”

In what the judge described as “a wicked lie”, Harris replied: “Only water.”

The court heard Mr Lewis’s friend and neighbouring shopkeeper tried to resuscitate him until paramedics arrived and took over.

Mr Herrmann said: “(Harris) was arrested at the scene and refused to acknowledge that he had done anything at all to Gary Lewis, let alone did he assist those fighting to save Gary Lewis’s life by telling them what he had injected him with.

“He was interviewed by police twice and continued to lie, saying he had only injected sterile water and only done so intending to scare him.”

Mr Lewis told the court in his victim impact statement that Harris had “demonstrated an exceptional level of cruelty and malevolence”, saying: “He watched me lose consciousness, he watched me die and he did nothing to help.”

He said: “During 30 years in the police service I witnessed and experienced many violent acts.

“Long retired and happy in the business I have built, I thought I was safe in my shop.

“Nothing in my life prepared me for the sheer terror and panic I felt.”

Mr Lewis went on to say: “I will never recover from that near death experience. If I didn’t have the strength to chase after you I would have collapsed and it would have been put down as a heart attack.”

He invited the defendant to “contact me and explain why he wanted me to die”.

In mitigation, the court heard Harris was likely suffering from a depressive illness which “may have contributed towards his behaviour”.

Judge Simon Phillips KC said: “The inescapable conclusion is that you chose to do this appallingly cruel and cowardly act because it was within your power to do so.”