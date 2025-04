Watchdog cracks down on ads for prescription-only weight-loss drugs

The advertising watchdog has launched a crackdown on the advertising of prescription-only weight-loss medication, warning anyone doing so is breaking the law.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said a search in January found around 1,800 unique paid-for weight-loss ads which were identified as potentially advertising a prescription-only medicine (POM).

It has published a joint Enforcement Notice with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC), making clear that ads for named weight-loss POMs are prohibited, including online, on social media and by influencers.

Any remaining ads must be removed immediately, it warned.

In December, the ASA warned businesses and individuals who were targeting members of the public with ads for the medicines.

It said: “No-one operating in this industry can say they have not been warned that weight-loss prescription-only medicines must not be promoted to the public.”

The ASA said it had launched 12 investigations which were currently under way into whether ads were promoting weight-loss POMs, including paid-for online ads and affiliate and influencer marketing.

It continued to keep a “close watch” on the sector and did not rule out further investigations.

ASA regulatory projects manager Jess Tye said: “We have made clear from the outset of this initiative that advertising weight-loss prescription-only medicines to the public is against the law and the advertising rules.”

Dionne Spence, chief enforcement officer at the GPhC, said: “It is vital that people receive prescription-only medicines, such as those used for weight management, only after having an appropriate consultation, and when their prescriber has independently verified that the medicines are clinically appropriate for them.

“Adverts and special price offers should not be used for prescription-only medicines as they are likely to promote the specific POM.

“GPhC inspectors will continue to inspect pharmacies to ensure our standards are being met and will be looking for evidence that our guidance for registered pharmacies providing pharmacy services at a distance, including on the internet, is being followed.

“We will be working closely with our regulatory partners to ensure that prompt and proportionate action is taken where necessary to protect the public.”