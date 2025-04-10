Social media boss locked up for killing stepfather after drugs binge in Ibiza

A social media boss has been locked up indefinitely for killing his stepfather after a five-day drugs binge in Ibiza.

Adejuwon Oyekan, 32, stabbed 54-year-old Jason Thompson 44 times at his home, on July 11 2023, two days after returning from the Spanish island.

Oyekan, who has since been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

On Thursday, Old Bailey Judge Alexia Durran KC handed the defendant a hospital order with restrictions.

The court heard how Oyekan was the co-owner of a social media management company with his close friend Max Webber.

Before the killing, they had gone on a business trip to the Balearic party island of Ibiza to meet clients.

Oyekan took a cocktail of drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy, during a four to five-day “binge”, triggering his psychotic illness, the court heard.

He gave away his belongings, including a £20,000 Rolex watch and Louis Vuitton luggage, before returning to the UK.

His family had become concerned about his behaviour and unsuccessfully sought medical help, the court was told.

Early on July 11, police received a call from the defendant’s sister who reported he had “lost his mind”.

Officers found him with a large kitchen knife in a bedroom at the family home in Hayes, west London.

He was said to be kneeling over Mr Thompson looking wide-eyed and with no emotion.

One of the officers described how the defendant became enraged and looked “inhuman” and “evil”.

Despite being tasered, the defendant stabbed his stepfather repeatedly, with the most serious wounds in the neck and chest.

Prosecutor Louise Oakley said he was clearly psychotic as he shouted at officers who tried to detain him.

He had demanded “a remote island for him and his family” and somewhere that was “cyber secure”, the court was told.

He shouted aggressively: “I’m going to be very calm and collected because I’m a calm and collected guy.”

Ms Oakley said there was evidence that the defendant had been under stress before the Ibiza trip.

She said: “There were stresses within his employment with his work and he was very much feeling the burden of his business and mistrusting of his business partner, who had been a friend for many years, and on the face of it no reason to do so.

“There had been a number of reports of misuse of drugs in Ibiza and giving away high-value property to random strangers.”

She added: “In this case, while the drug use affected the defendant and exacerbated the symptoms he was suffering, he was plainly unwell prior to the taking of drugs.

“They did not help but independent of that there is a mental health diagnosis.”

The court was told the defendant had previous convictions for possession of cocaine and cannabis and possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance, cocaine, ketamine and MDMA.

Members of Mr Thompson’s family described their “gut-wrenching” devastation and shock at the “horrific” killing, saying he was more than a statistic and crime report.

Relative Kariba Rhooms said: “Femi, you have a mental disorder, accept it and stay away from drugs.

“We recognise that you are unwell. We can have compassion for that, but it does not erase what you have done.”

Mother Veronica Thompson said: “Eighteen months ago I said goodbye to my beautiful son Jason.

“That was the worst day of my life. You were such a lovely soul, so loving, so kind, so considerate.

“Jason was a massive, truly massive, West Ham supporter. I replay memories of how excited you would get about them playing every moment I can.”

In mitigation, Kevin Metzger said the defendant’s family had sought help before the tragedy.

He suggested that if Oyekan had seen a medical professional on July 10 2023, the tragedy could have been averted.

Referring to a letter Oyekan wrote to the court, Mr Metzger said: “It comes from the very heart.

“On that disastrous day he lost so much more than his liberty. The fact he has done what he has done to somebody he considered his father, a person he loved, with whom he bonded over their mutual love of sports, music and fashion, it is clear he has lost something irrevocable.

“He is deeply and profoundly sorry to the very core of his being.”

Sentencing, Judge Durran told the defendant: “You are clearly an articulate and intelligent man.

“You appear to be working hard to address your mental health whilst in hospital.”

She told the court the defendant had no history of violence and had enjoyed a close relationship with his stepfather.

She said: “In my judgment your mental illness effectively overwhelmed you.

“I am entirely satisfied that you need ongoing, probably lifelong, treatment.”