Picture of King and Queen’s meeting with Pope Francis released

The King and Queen have been pictured during a private meeting with Pope Francis, who is recovering from double pneumonia.

Charles and Camilla visited the recuperating pontiff at the Vatican during Wednesday afternoon the day the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

In the photograph, the Queen is shaking the hand of Pope Francis, who is seated, while the King stands next to her smiling.

There was an exchange of gifts between the couple and the head of the Roman Catholic Church, and Charles can be seen holding a small red box.

News of the meeting leaked out before it was due to be officially announced after the King’s limousine was spotted leaving the Vatican.

Buckingham Palace posted the picture on the royal family’s official X, formerly Twitter, account with the words “Che occasione speciale!” – what a special occasion.

It went on to say: “A special moment for Their Majesties as they privately met His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican yesterday.

“The King and Queen were deeply touched by The Pope’s kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and honoured to be able to share their best wishes to him in person.”