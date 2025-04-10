MP urges health secretaries to ensure Trump tariffs do not hit medicine supplies

An MP has written to the UK and Scottish health secretaries over concerns that tariffs imposed by Donald Trump could impact medicine supplies across Britain.

Scottish Liberal Democrat deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain warned of “life-threatening” consequences if the measures from the US Government impact the availability of medication in the UK.

Her letters come after UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting warned tariffs on medication would be “another layer of challenge” for an industry already facing issues with manufacturing and distribution.

Ms Chamberlain urged Mr Streeting, along with his Scottish counterpart Neil Gray, to ensure people across the UK can still access vital medicines.

The regulation and supply of medication in the UK is reserved to Westminster but responsibility for delivering healthcare is devolved.

Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain urged the Scottish and UK governments to ensure access to medical supplies (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Ms Chamberlain said: “We have already seen the impact that months of ADHD medication shortages caused, many of my constituents experienced inconsistent treatment or outright refusal of treatment as a result of the shortages.

“If the tariffs impact medication supplies even more widely, it will undoubtedly lead to many more people experiencing inadequate treatment.

“This is simply unacceptable and could be life-threatening.

“I urge both governments to do all they can to ensure that people across the UK do not suffer as a result of Trump’s tariffs.”

Mr Trump has placed a minimum 10% universal tariff on all countries, except China which now faces tariffs of 125%.

Donald Trump has imposed a universal 10% tariff on all goods coming into the US, with higher tariffs for China and certain industries (Niall Carson/PA)

Another 25% levy is also in place for all aluminium, steel and cars entering the US.

Pharmaceuticals and cars are some of the biggest trading sectors between the US and UK.

Speaking earlier this week, Mr Streeting warned tariffs would compound issues already facing the pharmaceutical industry.

“Until this trade war erupted, we’d already had issues with medicines production and supply internationally,” he said.

“We are constantly watching and acting on this situation to try and get medicines into the country, to make sure we’ve got availability, to show some flexibility in terms of how medicines are dispensed, to deal with shortages.

“But whether it’s medicines, whether it’s parts for manufacturing, whether it’s… the ability of businesses in this country to turn a profit, this is an extremely turbulent situation.”

The steps the US has taken are “unprecedented in terms of global trade”, he said.

“As ever in terms of medicines, there’s a number of factors at play.

“There have been challenges in terms of manufacturing, challenges in terms of distribution, and if we start to see tariffs kicking in, that’s another layer of challenge, but we watch this situation extremely closely.

“We work on a daily basis to make sure that we have the medicine supply this country needs.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to do everything in our power to make sure the NHS gets access to the medicines that clinicians have prescribed for patients.

“Should product disruptions occur, our NHS has strong shortage management arrangements in place to help reduce the risk of patient impact.”