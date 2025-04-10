Mother-of-three stabbed in face, neck and back, inquest opening told

A “lovely” woman whose body was found in a property after a fire had stab wounds to her face, neck and back, an inquest opening has heard.

Mother-of-three Marta Bednarczyk, 43, died at the scene in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, at around 3.30am on March 10.

Firefighters had attended the address after reports of a fire at the property.

Forensics officers attended the house in Wellingborough (Joe Giddens/PA)

Senior coroner Anne Pember opened the inquest into the death of Ms Bednarczyk at Northampton Coroner’s Court on Thursday and adjourned the inquest until October 8 this year.

She said the provisional cause of death is the stab wounds, pending further tests, and that the body is not yet released.

The court heard Ms Bednarczyk was identified by DNA.

A 13-year-old girl, who cannot be named because of her age, is charged with Ms Bednarczyk’s murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

The girl has been remanded into youth detention and has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

In a tribute through police after her death, Ms Bednarczyk’s family said she was a loving mother and a supportive friend who moved to England from Poland 15 years ago.

They said: “We are heartbroken at the thought of never seeing our lovely Marta again. She will be missed beyond words, and she will never be forgotten.”