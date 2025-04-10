Minefield-clearing robot to be trialled for British Army front lines

A robot mine sweeper is being trialled by the British Army to eventually clear explosives on the front lines.

It is hoped the device, called WEEVIL, will replace current mine-clearing methods that require a three-person crew to operate in hazardous areas.

The new technology can be operated via remote control by a single person from several miles away and is fitted with a mine plough to clear a safe path.

The prototype was successfully tested in Newcastle on a surrogate minefield, and the technology is now being passed to the British Army for further development.

The remote-controlled mine plough system Weevil being put through its paces (MoD/PA)

Luke Pollard, minister for the armed forces, said: “It won’t be a moment too soon when we no longer have to send our people directly into harm’s way to clear minefields.

“This kit could tackle the deadly threat of mines in the most challenging environments, while being remotely operated by our soldiers several miles away.”

The robot was developed by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) and Newcastle-based firm Pearson Engineering.

The Ministry of Defence said there are no current plans to provide it to Ukraine.

DSTL military adviser Major Andrew Maggs said: “WEEVIL is the perfect combination of tried and tested technology and modern advancements.

“By enhancing existing vehicles with new capabilities, we’re able to maximise their potential and give our troops a much-needed advantage, particularly in missions where time and safety are critical.”