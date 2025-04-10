Man released on bail after major A1 crash which injured seven police officers

A driver who was arrested after a crash on the A1 which left seven police officers needing hospital treatment has been released pending further inquiries.

The man in his 20s was arrested at the scene of the collision in Newcastle which wrecked five police cars at around 2.30am on Wednesday.

Northumbria Police said the man has been released on police bail pending inquiries into causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop when required, having no insurance and driving without a licence.

A woman in her 20s has been released and will face no further action having been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting dangerous driving.

But the force said she will face inquiries into possession of class A and class B drugs.

On Wednesday the force said seven officers were taken to hospital with what it described as non-life threatening injuries.

Officers attempted to stop a dark grey BMW M Sport in the Whickham area of Gateshead at about 2am due to concerns over the way it was being driven.

The car drove off and was later seen in the Swalwell area.

Specialist officers from the roads policing unit got behind the car at 2.25am and a pursuit was authorised.