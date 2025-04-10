King and Queen to mark meeting with Pope with official picture

The King and Queen’s meeting with the pope in Rome will be marked by the release of a picture recording the moment.

Charles and Camilla made a private visit to the Vatican on Wednesday afternoon to spend time with the Pontiff who is recuperating after hospital treatment for double pneumonia.

The couple were due to hold a separate state visit to the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church in the Vatican, but it was cancelled before their trip began to allow the Pope to recover from his illness.

The image is expected ahead of the start of the final day of the King and Queen’s four-day state visit to Italy, which the couple will spend in the city of Ravenna.

The King and Queen will celebrate literary culture by visiting Dante’s tomb and the Queen will make a solo trip to the Byron museum.

At the Piazza San Francesco in Ravenna, the couple will tour the final resting place of the legendary Italian literary figure and attend a reading of his classic work The Divine Comedy.

Later Camilla, a keen reader and supporter of a number of literary charities, will tour the Byron museum and learn about the Romantic poet’s life in Italy and also attend a reception for local book clubs, libraries, book shops and representatives from her Reading Room book club.

In Ravenna’s Town Hall, the King and Queen will attend a reception marking the 80th anniversary of the province’s liberation from Nazi occupation by Allied forces during the Second World War, which featured British and Canadian troops.

The couple’s tour of Italy will end when they visit Ravenna’s market in the Piazza del Popolo and meet local producers and organisations.