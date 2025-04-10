Head of the British armed forces visits China for first time in 10 years

The head of the British armed forces has visited China for the first time in a decade.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin discussed “issues of common concern” with China’s military leadership when he visited Beijing, according to China’s defence ministry.

General Liu Zhenli, a member of China’s central military commission, was among those who held talks with Sir Tony on Wednesday.

“The two sides conducted in-depth exchanges on China-UK relations and mil-to-mil relations, international and regional situations and issues of common concern, and had communication on strengthening exchanges and co-operation between the two militaries,” a readout of their meeting said.

The Chief of the Defence Staff also gave a speech to future Chinese military commanders, at the People’s Liberation Army National Defence University in Beijing, according to the Times newspaper.

The Ministry of Defence did not appear to publicise the visit, which comes just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces had captured Chinese citizens who had been fighting on behalf of Russia.

The last time a chief of the defence staff visited China was in 2015, when General Sir Nicholas Houghton travelled there during a period of good relations.

The UK-China relationship has since become more tense, amid concerns about Beijing’s human rights record and growing influence, but ministers have taken steps to deepen ties since Labour came to power.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Shanghai and Beijing in October, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves engaged in trade talks during a visit to China in January.

Sir Tony has returned to Europe since visiting Beijing.

He was in Brussels on Thursday with Defence Secretary John Healey for talks to further the so-called coalition of the willing, aimed at policing a future peace deal in Ukraine.