Fourth person charged following damage to Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course

A 21-year-old woman has been charged in connection with damage to US president Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course.

Police were called to the course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, at about 4.40am on March 8.

Red paint had been sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

Police arrested the woman in Liverpool on Thursday, and said their inquiries are ongoing.

Damage to Trump Turnberry (Milo Chandler/PA)

She is the fourth person to be charged in connection with the incident.

Kieran Robson, 33, appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court on March 31 charged with malicious mischief in connection with damage at the resort.

Robson, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, made no plea during the brief hearing and was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.

Ricky Southall, 33, of Wakefield in West Yorkshire, and 55-year-old Umza Bashir, from Leeds, appeared in private at Ayr Sheriff Court on April 7 charged with malicious mischief.

They made no plea and were committed for further examination and released on bail ahead of a further court appearance.

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman previously arrested as part of the investigation have since been released pending further inquiries.