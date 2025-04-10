Andrew Tate accused of pointing gun in woman’s face, court documents say

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate is accused of holding a gun to a woman’s face before saying “you’re going to do as I say or there’ll be hell to pay”, according to court documents.

Documents from the case, submitted to the UK’s High Court by four women who allege Tate used sexual violence against them, surfaced on Thursday.

One of the claimants alleges the former professional kickboxer grabbed her by the throat on a number of occasions in 2015, had assaulted her with a belt and had pointed a gun at her face.

The woman claims Tate “would strangle her or grab her by her throat if she spoke back to him or said anything that he did not like… until she told him that she loved him or apologised for whatever he demanded at the time”.

She said he, and his brother Tristan Tate, “played good cop and bad cop to manipulate her”, and that Tate allegedly put her in a headlock or whipped her with a belt if she did not get out of bed and do work for his webcam business.

The documents also allege Tate “had weapons, including firearms, which were often pointed at her” and that he had “indicated to her that he would like to kill someone if he could”.

In a response submitted by the influencer’s lawyers, he said the first claimant’s account was “fabrication” and a “pack of lies”.

A second complainant alleges Tate strangled her during sex without her consent in 2015 and “made it very clear that she was ‘his’, and if anyone else spoke to her, he would kill them”.

The woman, who also said she worked for Tate’s webcam business, claims he “punched her on her arm” on one occasion.

She alleges the former professional kickboxer strangled her with his arm “so frequently it became normal” and it “often occurred if she had said something he did not like or if she answered him back”.

The woman said she was “forced to barricade herself inside the bathroom” after Tate “threatened to ‘beat the shit out of’ her.”

Lawyers acting on behalf of Tate said he “did not abuse” the woman during sex and “if he had done it beggars belief they had consensual sex on so many occasions”.

A third woman claims the influencer had said “I’m just debating whether to rape you or not” before going on to have sex with her without her consent in 2013, while saying “who do you belong to?”, according to the documents.

The final claimant alleges Tate said phrases such as “I own you” and “I’m going to kill you” and had strangled her during sex until she passed out in 2014.

In response to the claims made by the four women, Tate said the allegations against him are “false” and that they “were not controlled and did not behave as though they were controlled” by him.

The four women, who have made allegations such as rape and sexual assault against Tate, are bringing a civil case against him at the High Court after the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute in 2019.

Three of the British accusers were the subject of an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary which was closed in 2019.

In Romania, the Tate brothers are facing allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

The pair are due to be extradited to the UK following the conclusion of proceedings in Romania, after Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for further separate allegations of rape and human trafficking involving different women.

Those allegations, which the brothers “unequivocally deny”, date back to 2012-2015.