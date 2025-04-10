Adventurer apologises over ‘first’ Baffin Island claim after Inuit backlash

A British adventurer who claimed to be the first woman to solo traverse Canada’s largest island has apologised after she was criticised for her “ignorance”.

Camilla Hempleman-Adams battled temperatures as low as minus 40C and winds of 47mph during the two-week expedition.

The 32-year-old covered 150 miles on foot and by ski while pulling a sledge, and finished in 13 days – a day faster than expected.

The solo trek across Canada’s largest island took Ms Hempleman-Adams from Qikiqtarjuaq to Pangnirtung, through the unforgiving landscape of Auyuittuq National Park.

Members of the native Inuit population said her claim was incorrect and said people living there having travelled the same route for generations.

Writing on Instagram, Gayle Uyagaqi Kabloona, an Inuit artist based in Ottawa, said: “If you look deeper you’ll see a larger problem: erasure of Inuit on our own lands.

Camilla Hempleman-Adams was met by her father, Sir David Hempleman-Adams, after her trek (Johnny Green/PA)

“In news coverage, Baffin Island is said to be uninhabited, with not much life.

“There is no way in hell a British coloniser is coming to Inuit Nunaat in 2025 and claiming any firsts.

“My gramma walked hundreds of kilometres yearly, often pregnant, to spring fishing and winter caribou hunting grounds because that was life.

“Every inch of this continent has indigenous history and stories like this. Help me call out this ignorant and racist behaviour.”

Following the criticism, Ms Hempleman-Adams said: “I want to express my apologies for any offence caused by recent articles regarding my solo winter traverse from Qikiqtarjuaq to Pangnirtung through the Akshayuk Pass.

“It was never my intention to misrepresent any historical achievements or cause distress to local communities.

“Before undertaking the expedition, I researched and verified the accuracy of my claim with Parks Canada and local outfitters in both towns who confirmed that there was no known female solo winter crossing from Qikiqtarjuaq to Pangnirtung.

Ms Hempleman-Adams is the daughter of explorer Sir David Hempleman-Adams (Johnny Green/PA)

“However, if this information is incorrect, I apologise unreservedly for making an incorrect claim and for causing offence.

“I have deep respect for the land, its people, and their history.

“I have travelled in this region multiple times and hold immense admiration for its nature, culture and traditions.

“I am truly saddened that the coverage of my journey may have caused concern or upset, and I remain committed to learning from this experience and engaging with the community with the utmost respect.”

Ms Hempleman-Adams, a producer living in London, previously became the youngest British female to ski to the North Pole at the age of just 15.

She hoped the Baffin Island challenge would inspire women to break boundaries, as well as highlight the impact of climate change on the region and its Inuit communities.

The attempt was supported by Torabhaig Distillery, a whisky maker on the Isle of Skye.