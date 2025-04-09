Talks continue to secure future of British Steel in Scunthorpe

Talks are continuing in a bid to secure the future of British Steel and prevent heavy job losses.

The Chinese owner of the Scunthorpe-based business plans to close the blast furnaces and switch to a greener form of production.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and officials met with the chief executives of Jingye and British Steel on Wednesday for discussions on steelmaking in Scunthorpe.

The British Steel logo is displayed on flags (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

A statement said: “Both sides welcomed continued cooperation in talks to find a way forward.

“The UK Government thanked Jingye for their respect for the workforce during this process, and work continues at pace to find a resolution.”