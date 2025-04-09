PM to unveil plan for ‘putting thousands of bobbies back on the beat’

Shoplifting and antisocial behaviour have “wreaked havoc on our neighbourhoods”, the Prime Minister said as he sets out steps to crack down on street crime.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to unveil the plan on Thursday, amid fears there is a lack of visible police presence which is driving street crime and in turn more serious and violent offences.

The Government has said its early focus as part of its neighbourhood policing guarantee will be on putting named local officers into each neighbourhood, with 13,000 more officers by 2029.

The plan will also include guaranteed patrols during police forces’ busiest periods in town centres and “hotspot” areas, such as on Friday and Saturday nights.

A dedicated antisocial behaviour lead in every force is expected to develop tailored action plans with residents and businesses.

Sir Keir said: “Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure on the streets they call home.

“It is just about the most basic right that anyone would expect.

“Yet for years, crimes such as shoplifting and antisocial behaviour have wreaked havoc on our neighbourhoods.

“Policing has become reactive, picking up the pieces after crimes have occurred.

“Britain deserves better.

“It should not matter where you live – everyone deserves local, visible policing they can trust, and with our neighbourhood policing guarantee, we will end this postcode lottery, putting prevention back at the heart of policing and ensuring police are back on the streets.

“That’s why our plan for change is delivering security for working people in their communities with a return to neighbourhood policing, putting thousands of bobbies back on the beat and keeping people safe.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The heartbeat of our great British policing tradition is seeing bobbies on the beat, but for too long, too many communities have been feeling abandoned as crime soared and neighbourhood police disappeared, even when local crimes like shop theft, street theft or blatant drug dealing rose sharply.”

She added: “It should not matter where you live – everyone deserves local, visible policing they can trust, and with our plan for change and neighbourhood policing guarantee we will tackle this postcode lottery and restore policing to our communities.”

Her shadow counterpart, Conservative MP Chris Philp, said Labour must “get a grip” to ensure police have the resources they need and linked potential cuts to police jobs to the rise in employer national insurance contributions.

“Thanks to Labour’s jobs tax, our police services face a £118 million shortfall, putting over 1,800 police jobs at risk,” he said.

“What’s more, the Metropolitan Police are cutting 1,700 jobs and services, including moving officers out of schools, making our streets and schools less safe.

“The previous Conservative government delivered record police officers, but law and order is taking a back seat under Labour. They must urgently get a grip to ensure our police have the resources they need to cut crime and keep the British people safe.”