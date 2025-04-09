King and Queen visit Pope Francis in private Vatican meeting

The King and Queen have met a convalescing Pope Francis at the Vatican during a private meeting where they shared their best wishes for his recovery.

Charles and Camilla spent part of Wednesday afternoon with the Pontiff as he continues recuperating after receiving hospital treatment for double pneumonia.

The visit was broken by local media after the couple’s convoy was spotted leaving the Vatican.

Charles and Camilla, who are coming to the end of a four-day state visit to Italy, were due to hold a separate state visit to the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church in the Vatican, but it was cancelled before the trip began to allow the Pope to recover from his illness.

The (then) Prince of Wales during a 2017 audience with Pope Francis (Tim Rooke/PA)

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla this afternoon had a private meeting with His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican.

“Their Majesties were delighted The Pope was well enough to host them – and to have had the opportunity to share their best wishes in person.”