Government backs investment to support airport reopening

A £30 million investment plan aimed at supporting the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been given government backing.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said on Wednesday that she supported the move by South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, who has said that reopening the airport will support 5,000 jobs, boost the economy by £5 billion and provide wider benefits of £2 billion by 2050.

The airport was opened on the site of a former RAF base south of Doncaster in 2005, but closed in 2022.

Political leaders and business groups in South Yorkshire have campaigned to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport since it was closed by its owners in 2022 (Doncaster Sheffield Airport/PA)

Since then, South Yorkshire political leaders and business groups have campaigned to reopen the facility as a keystone of wider development plans for the region.

In January, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Government would back the reopening of the airport as South Yorkshire Airport City.

Doncaster Council has established a wholly-owned subsidiary called Fly Doncaster and secured Munich Airport International as its strategic partner to support the re-establishment of operations over a number of years.

The Ministry for Housing and Local Government said on Wednesday that the investment announcement will enable the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to use its devolved funding to invest in critical infrastructure.

Ms Rayner said: “If we are to really grow our economy and put money into the pockets of working people, regional growth needs to be hardwired into the decisions that we make.

“That’s why we have wasted no time in kick starting Local Growth Plans, owned by local leaders, and why, through our bold devolution plans, we can back our mayors and get opportunities for jobs and growth off the ground – just as they will with this thriving regional airport.

“Previous governments stood by as Doncaster Sheffield Airport was closed by its owner despite the overwhelming support for it to stay open.”

She said: “It now sits idle despite the potential to drive jobs and growth across the north.

“I am delighted to work with City of Doncaster Council and the Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard to support their efforts to recreate South Yorkshire Airport City as a thriving regional airport.”

Mr Coppard said: “This significant funding package, alongside the cross-departmental government working group we have now set up, is a vital signal of our shared commitment to our airport, to growth, to creating good jobs in our communities, and to the future of Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

“Since day one, we have been fighting for our airport, so we can create good jobs in the industries of the future and play our part in developing the sustainable aviation technologies of tomorrow.

“To now have the support of a government who don’t just understand that opportunity but truly want to help us realise it, couldn’t be more important.”

The Government said it has established a working group with Doncaster Council and SYMCA to support local efforts to reopen the airport and explore wider regional benefits.

Aviation Minister Mike Kane attended the first meeting on Wednesday.