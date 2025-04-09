Firefighters deal with two further large gorse fires

Firefighters have been dealing with two further large wildfires.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the operations in Co Tyrone and Co Antrim have now been scaled back.

They are the latest in a series of wildfires across Northern Ireland in recent days.

Police, fire chiefs and Environment Minister Andrew Muir have said that many of the fires are being lit deliberately.

A NIFRS spokesperson said a call was received about a wildfire of approximately two acres at Fintona, Co Tyrone, at 4.50pm.

Five fire appliances and 38 firefighters from Fintona, Dromore, Irvinestown and Omagh fire stations tackled the blaze.

A call about a gorse fire in Cargan, Co Antrim, was received at 5.23pm.

Five fire appliances and 41 firefighters were in attendance from Ballymena, Cushendall and Ballymoney Fire Stations.

Earlier, firefighters said they had scaled back operations at a separate fire in the White Bridge area of Ballygawley, Co Tyrone.

The blazes came after a major incident was declared at the weekend when a large wildfire close to the Mournes in Co Down led to homes being evacuated. That blaze is being treated as arson.

An amber wildfire warning is expected to remain in place until the end of the week, with the forecast for increasing temperatures in Northern Ireland heightening concerns of further fires.