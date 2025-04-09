Charles meets premier Giorgia Meloni on third day of state visit to Italy

The King has met Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for a private meeting on the day he celebrates his 20th wedding anniversary.

Charles received a red carpet welcome when he arrived at the Villa Doria Pamphili, the Italian equivalent of Chequers, at the start of the third day of his state visit to Italy.

A guard of honour was standing to attention outside the historic property and the King inspected the troops before posing for a picture with the prime minister.

The King is welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Aaron Chown/PA)

Before sitting down to private talks the King introduced his delegation to Ms Meloni which included Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who is accompanying the head of state and the Queen during their four-day tour of Rome and the city of Ravenna.

Ms Meloni is Italy’s first female premier who took up office in October 2022 at the head of a coalition of right-wing populist parties.

During the third day of their Italian state visit, Charles will become the first British monarch to address both houses of Italy’s parliament – the chamber of deputies and the senate of the republic.

Charles talking to Giorgia Meloni at Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome (Aaron Chown/PA)

Later the King and Queen will spend their 20th wedding anniversary evening as guests of honour at a state banquet in Rome.

Charles and Camilla are expected to be joined by leading figures from Italian life at the black-tie dinner.

The head of state and his consort wed in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on April 9 2005 following a romance that began when they were in their early 20s.