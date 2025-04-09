Bringing George to Villa match in Paris is a big deal, William tells pundits

The Prince of Wales said bringing Prince George to Aston Villa’s Champions League quarter-final in Paris was a “big deal”, as he spoke to pundits Ally McCoist and Rio Ferdinand.

William said he was “pretty terrified” and “nervous” during the conversation at the Parc des Princes before the match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, adding: “I’m wearing all my lucky clothes.”

The royal was pictured punching the air and hugging George, who was wearing an Aston Villa scarf, as he celebrated Morgan Rogers giving the Birmingham side a first-half lead.

Asked by former England defender Ferdinand if he was on a “lads tour” to the match with friends, William replied: “Well, I’ve got my son here as well, so I’m on best behaviour as well.

William said it was a big deal for him to bring Prince George along to the Champions League game (Adam Davy/PA)

“But I thought: You know what, it’s been 43 years since anything like this has happened in my generation as a Villa fan, and I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition.

“I hope it’s not 43 years until the next one happens, but I think those memories are really important to create and bringing him along tonight is a big deal for me.”

Asked by the TNT Sports pundits whether he would make his children support Villa, William replied: “I’m generally very open to whoever they support, but obviously I’m a bit biased.

“But also they come to games with Villa. They’re going to probably support Villa, but I’ve left the other two at home, probably watching tonight, so we’ll wait and see who they support.”

William told the pundits that he was predicting a 2-1 victory for underdogs Villa.

But the night would end on a disappointing note for the princes, with PSG winning 3-1 ahead of the return leg next week.

Before the game, William hugged some of Villa’s players, including Marco Asensio and England international Marcus Rashford as they came out of the dressing room.

After William discussed Villa’s tactics and the “intensity” of PSG’s press, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand joked: “Do not go for a punditry job, please, because I could be out of the game.

“The way he just dissected that there, I’m going to nick that for later on.”

William said Villa manager Unai Emery was an “absolute gentleman” and a “lovely guy”.

Discussing the Spanish coach, he added: “He’s an absolute tactician.

“I mean, I try when I get the odd chance to talk to him, to try and take some nuggets of information from him, but he’s very guarded in what he says and how he does stuff.”

William was in the crowd for Villa’s victory over Bayern Munich earlier in the competition and away to Monaco in January.