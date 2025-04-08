Talks to resolve Birmingham bin workers strike ‘productive’

Talks aimed at resolving an all out strike by refuse collectors have ended after being described as “productive”.

Members of Unite in Birmingham walked out last month in a bitter dispute over pay and jobs, leading to rubbish piling up on the city’s streets.

The two sides have been holding a series of meetings in recent days in a bid to break the deadlock.

Following the latest round of talks on Tuesday, a Birmingham City Council spokesperson, said: “The talks with Unite were productive, but there are still a number of issues to resolve. We are looking forward to continuing with negotiations.”

Nearly 400 council bin workers in Birmingham are continuing strike action (Jacob King/PA)

Earlier, Health Secretary Wes Streeting warned about the public health situation in Birmingham.

“I certainly am concerned about the public health situation and the poor conditions we’re seeing for people in Birmingham,” he told Times Radio.

“As the bin bags are piling up, we see rats and other vermin crawling around.

“That’s not good for public health. I think this dispute has escalated way out of hand.”

He said it is “totally unacceptable” that the dispute has seen bin lorries blocked from leaving the depot.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the strike in Birmingham has ‘escalated way out of hand’ (James Manning/PA)

He said: “I understand industrial disputes happen. I understand people have the right to withdraw their labour. That’s part and parcel of industrial relations in our country.

“But what is not acceptable is allowing these sorts of unsanitary conditions to occur on people’s streets.

“I’m urging Unite to do the right thing, stop blocking the bin lorries, and allow people to get out there and clean the streets for the people of Birmingham who suffered for far too long.”

The city council declared a major incident on Monday March 31 because of the impact and talks between local government and Unite are continuing in an effort to break the deadlock.

Local Government Secretary Angela Rayner met council leader John Cotton at the weekend.