Streeting worried about rats ‘crawling around’ in Birmingham amid bin strike

Wes Streeting has warned about the public health situation in Birmingham where a rubbish collection strike has left bin bags “piling up” and rats “crawling around”.

Members of the Unite union launched an all-out strike last month over pay and jobs which has led to tonnes of black bin bags not being collected.

“I certainly am concerned about the public health situation and the poor conditions we’re seeing for people in Birmingham,” the Health Secretary told Times Radio.

“As the bin bags are piling up, we see rats and other vermin crawling around.

“That’s not good for public health. I think this dispute has escalated way out of hand.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the strike in Birmingham has ‘escalated way out of hand’ (James Manning/PA)

He said it is “totally unacceptable” that the dispute has seen bin lorries blocked from leaving the depot.

“I understand industrial disputes happen. I understand people have the right to withdraw their labour. That’s part and parcel of industrial relations in our country.

“But what is not acceptable is allowing these sorts of unsanitary conditions to occur on people’s streets.

“I’m urging Unite to do the right thing, stop blocking the bin lorries, and allow people to get out there and clean the streets for the people of Birmingham who suffered for far too long.”

The city council declared a major incident on Monday March 31 because of the impact and talks between local government and Unite are continuing in an effort to break the deadlock.

Local Government Secretary Angela Rayner met council leader John Cotton at the weekend.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has offered its support to the strikers and said its members will not step in to help clear rubbish.

An MP asked Ms Rayner on Monday whether the Army could help local charities and organisations in their efforts to clear up waste left in the streets during the ongoing dispute.