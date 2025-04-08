Some investors seeing buying opportunities in market volatility, says platform

An investment platform recorded its highest-ever trading volumes on Monday this week, in signs that some investors are seeing market dips as a buying opportunity.

Interactive investor reported seeing a flurry of activity, which it said has been fuelled by US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements.

The new record for interactive investor follows a previous peak seen last Friday.

Its third busiest day on record was November 9 2020, coinciding with Pfizer announcing a Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough.

Interactive investor said that in recent days it has been seeing more buys than sells overall – suggesting some investors are viewing the dip as a buying opportunity.

It said its buy/sell ratio is broadly in line with levels seen during the first quarter of the year, pointing to a consistent appetite to stay invested, despite heightened volatility.

Rolls-Royce Holdings, Legal & General, Nvidia and BP have been among the most-traded investments on the platform in recent days.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said: “There is evidence that our customers are attempting to take advantage of market volatility by buying quality companies during the dip.”

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said: “Despite the market jitters sparked by Trump’s tariff threats, our customers have remained net buyers, with purchase levels broadly in line with those seen in the first quarter of the year.

“It suggests that many investors are looking past the short-term noise, viewing recent market weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a reason to retreat.

“Notably, customers have been snapping up both UK and US equities, illustrating a willingness to capitalise on perceived value at home and across the Atlantic.”

Mr Jobson added: “Regular contributions – sometimes referred to as pound-cost averaging – can help smooth out the highs and lows, making volatility less daunting.”