PM urged to ‘do the right thing’ and order public inquiry into Sean Brown murder

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to “do the right thing” and order a public inquiry into the murder of GAA official Sean Brown.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Secretary of State has so far failed to do so, and she has written to Sir Keir to urge him to act.

She said Mr Brown’s family had “waited far too long for truth, justice and accountability”.

The 61-year-old, who was the chairman of Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAA club in Co Londonderry, was ambushed, kidnapped and murdered by loyalist paramilitaries as he locked the gates of the club in May 1997.

Last week, three judges at the Court of Appeal in Belfast said the Government’s failure to order a public inquiry into the killing was unlawful.

Northern Ireland’s Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan said the court would give Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn four weeks to “reflect upon the judgment” before another hearing.

The UK Government has said it will “carefully consider” the court judgment.

Last week outside court, Mr Brown’s elderly widow Bridie said that she should not have to go to London to pursue the case further with the Supreme Court.

It was the 58th time the 87-year-old had attended a court hearing as part of her long battle to secure answers about her husband’s death.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Tuesday, Ms O’Neill said she felt the treatment of the Brown family has been “horrible, horrific, retraumatising”.

“When you see Mrs Brown herself go to court at each turn to try to get what is right and proper, a public inquiry for her husband. I think it is absolutely disgraceful and a shame on the British Government that they are putting this woman through this time and time again,” she said.

“Five judges have told the British Government to do the right thing and call a public inquiry, five times the British Government have ignored that, that cannot continue.

“Mrs Brown’s words were very clear, very emotional in calling on Keir Starmer to do the right thing, she was also clear in saying don’t make her go to London, this is an 87-year-old woman, she shouldn’t have to keep campaigning in the way she is.

“There needs to be a full public inquiry, this is about the Brown family and their quest for truth and justice.

“This is why I felt it important to speak directly to Keir Starmer. Hilary Benn has ignored and pleas from the family so it is now time for Keir Starmer to have the opportunity to do the right thing by the Brown family.”

Last year, a coroner halted an inquest into the Brown killing, expressing concern that his ability to examine the case had been “compromised” by the extent of confidential state material being excluded from the proceedings on national security grounds.

Preliminary inquest proceedings had already heard that in excess of 25 people had been linked by intelligence to the murder, including several state agents.

It had also been alleged in court that surveillance of a suspect in the murder was temporarily stopped on the evening of the killing, only to resume again the following morning.

Coroner Mr Justice Kinney called on the Government to establish a public inquiry into the loyalist murder.

Mr Benn decided against holding an inquiry, arguing that the case could instead be dealt with by a new Troubles investigatory body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

Mr Brown’s widow challenged Mr Benn’s decision not to order a public inquiry and High Court judge Mr Justice Humphreys found in her favour in December and ordered the Government to establish one.

The Government then appealed against that decision to the Court of Appeal, leading to last week’s judgment.