Minister promises review of decision not to award SAS founder a Victoria Cross

Evidence of whether one of the founding members of the SAS should be awarded a Victoria Cross (VC) posthumously will be reviewed, a defence minister has said.

Al Carns said the military service of Lieutenant Colonel Blair “Paddy” Mayne, a highly decorated war hero from Co Down, will be looked at to “provide an answer once and for all”.

There have been calls for Lt Col Mayne, who volunteered for service at the start of the Second World War before putting his name forward to join the Commandos, to be given the highest award of all.

In the Commons, Mr Carns said the Honours Committee will conduct a “calculated review” of the historical facts, after DUP MP Jim Shannon put forward an early day motion on the issue.

Speaking to MPs, the minister said: “What we know from the paperwork that exists about Lieutenant Colonel Mayne’s recommendation for a Victoria Cross, there is lots of speculation that appropriate processes were not followed, or that an administrative error took place.

“The evidence we have suggests Lieutenant Colonel Mayne’s citation passed through the correct chain of command and was properly considered by a succession of senior officers, all of whom were experienced and had a lot of combat experience, both in leadership and the field, in consideration of medallic recognition and gallantry awards, after many years of hard fighting during the Second World War.”

Mr Carns added: “It is recognised, and I do note that clerical mistakes in judgments or orders, or indeed errors arising from any accidental slip or omission in language, explicitly permits fixing such errors with no time limit, as long as the intent of the original decision holds.

“And so as a Member of Parliament who has a Mentioned in Dispatches, a Military Cross and a DSO (Distinguished Service Order), I will therefore take note of this new evidence that has been highlighted and the context of which it sits, and under the exceptional circumstances of this debate, and I will ask the honours and awards committee to review the evidence and look to find a decision.

“But once the decision is found by that independent body, it will be finalised, and I think that will provide us an answer once and for all on Paddy Mayne’s both service and indeed how it is recognised.”

