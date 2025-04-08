King’s estate releases £150 wedding anniversary whisky to benefit charity

The King’s Highgrove estate has launched a £150 whisky and a £65 silk scarf as part of a collection to mark the King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

All proceeds from sales of the products will go to the King’s Foundation, a charity founded by the then-Prince of Wales in 1990 to support causes including education, creative arts and agriculture in the UK and around the world.

Highgrove is the King and Queen’s Gloucestershire residence where Charles has recently rested after spending time in hospital for side effects of his cancer treatment last month.

A whisky has been launched to mark the King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary (The King’s Foundation)

The whisky is made at the nearby Cotswold Distillery from barley cultivated on the estate, Highgrove said, while the scarf design features flowers from Camilla’s wedding bouquet and hellebore which was worn in Charles’ buttonhole for their 2005 ceremony.

Scott Simpson, King’s Foundation retail director, said: “The gardens at Highgrove played a special part in their wedding day.

“It is fitting to mark the occasion with products inspired by the gardens and their wedding flowers.”

Just 150 limited edition bottles of the whisky will be produced and will be bottled on April 9, the anniversary day.

The special edition bottle and box will also feature flowers from Camilla’s wedding bouquet and the hellebore Charles wore in his buttonhole.