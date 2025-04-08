King and Queen join tourists on visit to Colosseum

The King and Queen posed in front of Rome’s Colosseum as they enjoyed one of the surviving marvels of the Roman world.

Charles and Camilla began their day with a welcome ceremony full of pomp and pageantry hosted by Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and ended it among the tourists who flock to the site.

The couple stood just metres from a ruined temple dedicated to Venus, the Roman goddess of love, and Rome on the eve of their 20th wedding anniversary.

The visit took place on the second day of their state visit to Italy (Aaron Chown/PA)

From the vantage point, they looked down on the amphitheatre which was neglected for centuries with its marble plundered, but now attracts millions of visitors every year.

Built during the first century, in its day the Colosseum held around 50,000 spectators who watched gladiators compete, including contests between men and animals and larger staged battles under the shade of a huge retractable awning.

Charles and Camilla turned to look at the crowds below them who cheered and they acknowledged them with a wave.

The spectators were entertained by the band of the Welsh Guards and Italy’s Sassari Brigade Band who played a selection of movie themes and other popular songs.