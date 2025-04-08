Child protection authority to be set up after child sex abuse inquiry

A new child protection authority will be created to address one of the central recommendations of a major inquiry into child sexual abuse, it has been announced.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) led by Professor Alexis Jay found institutional failings and tens of thousands of victims across England and Wales.

The seven-year probe made 20 recommendations in the final report published in 2022, as it described child sexual abuse as an “epidemic” across the two nations.

The wait for the recommendations to be implemented hit the headlines in January after billionaire X owner Elon Musk criticised the Prime Minister and Home Office minister Jess Phillips over the UK’s handling of child grooming scandals.

On Tuesday, Ms Phillips told MPs the publication of the report should have been a “landmark moment”, but victims and survivors were “failed again” when recommendations were not properly taken forward under the previous government.

She told the Commons: “I can announce to the House that to prioritise the protection of children and to improve national oversight and consistency of child protection practice, this Government will establish a new child protection authority.

“Building on the national child safeguarding review panel, the child protection authority will address one of IICSA’s central recommendations for providing national leadership and learning on child protection and safeguarding.

“Work to expand the role of the panel will begin immediately, and we will consult on developing the new authority this year.”

But the safeguarding minister was also faced with backlash in the Commons for not providing an update on further reviews previously announced by the Government.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper vowed in January that the Government would lay out a clear timetable by Easter for implementing IICSA’s recommendations.

She was threatened with legal action by former police detective Maggie Oliver, who resigned from Greater Manchester Police in 2012, unless the Home Secretary took “urgent steps to allay widespread public concern” over gangs sexually exploiting children.

Ms Cooper’s announcement included a three-month “rapid audit” of the current situation on grooming gangs and child sexual abuse across the country, and “victim-centred, locally led inquiries” in five areas including Oldham, Greater Manchester.

The locations of the other local reviews are yet to be announced.

Responding to Ms Phillips’ statement, Conservative frontbencher Katie Lam told the Commons: “In January, the Home Secretary said the Government would conduct five local inquiries into the rape gangs which have terrorised so many innocent children.

“Over three months since the Government announced these local inquiries, Tom Crowther KC, a barrister invited by the Home Office to help establish them, knows almost nothing about their progress, and neither do we.”

Tory MP Robbie Moore said: “I am completely infuriated by today’s statement.

“Here we are on the very last sitting day before the Easter recess and the Government have all but admitted that no real progress whatsoever has been made on their promise to launch five local rape gang inquiries before Easter.”

Ms Lam also pressed the case for a national inquiry adding: “In five towns, these children and their families may get partial answers but I have mentioned five towns in the last few minutes alone and there are at least 45 more.

“In those places they will get no answers at all.

“The British people deserve to know the truth.

“What darker truths does the suffering of these girls reveal about this country and why won’t the Government find out?”

The Government had knocked back calls for a national review in favour of locally led inquiries, saying it was focused on implementing recommendations from Prof Jay’s 2022 report on the issue.

The recommendations from the final report included the implementation of laws compelling people in positions of trust to report child sexual abuse and a national compensation scheme for victims.

Ms Phillips said the new Crime and Policing Bill will introduce a new mandatory duty to report child sexual abuse in England for those “undertaking activity” with children, as well as a new criminal offence for obstructing an individual from reporting it under that duty.

“Mandatory reporting will create a culture of openness and honesty, rather than cover ups and secrecy,” she said.

The minister added the Home Office is doubling funding for national services which support adult survivors of child sexual abuse, and that further details on improving access to therapeutic services for victims and survivors will be brought forward “in the coming weeks”.