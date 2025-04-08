Boat towed to safety after breaking down near whirlpool

A boat with one person on board has been towed to safety after breaking down near the Corryvreckan whirlpool.

The Oban RNLI all-weather lifeboat went to the scene when the alarm was raised at around 7pm on Monday.

It towed the vessel to Oban, arriving at around 10pm, the Coastguard said.

The person on board was said to be safe and well after the incident.

The Corryvreckan whirlpool is situated between the islands of Jura and Scarba in the Inner Hebrides and is considered highly dangerous with currents that can reach more than 10 knots at full strength.

There was a concern that the vessel that had broken down could have been pulled towards it depending on the tides.

The whirlpool almost claimed the life of writer George Orwell and his son after their boat capsized while he was staying on Jura writing his novel 1984 in the 1940s, but they managed to reach shore and were rescued.