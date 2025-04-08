Astro Bot sweeps Bafta Game Awards with five wins

PlayStation game Astro Bot was the big winner at the 21st Bafta Game Awards, picking up five awards, including best game.

The platform game, which was released to mark PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, also picked up the awards for animation, audio achievement, family and game design.

British game Still Wakes the Deep, a horror game set on a Scottish drilling platform, won three awards – new intellectual property, performer in a leading role for Alec Newman and performer in a supporting role for Karen Dunbar.

Elsewhere, independent Yorkshire studio Coal Supper’s Thank Goodness You’re Here! won the award for British Game and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which had led the field with 11 nominations, won the technical achievement award.

Poker-themed Balatro won the award for debut game.

There were also two wins for Helldivers 2, while Metaphor: Refantazio won the prize for narrative and Tales of Kenzera: Zau won the game beyond entertainment award.

Meanwhile, the Bafta Fellowship was awarded to composer Yoko Shimomura, in recognition of her contribution to music in video games, which has included her work on the Kingdom Hearts series.