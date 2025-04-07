Swinney to ‘strengthen’ Scotland-US links despite impact of tariffs

First Minister John Swinney has pledged his government will seek to “strengthen” the bonds between Scotland and the United States, despite the “increasingly volatile global economy”.

Mr Swinney’s determination comes despite new tariffs of 10% being imposed on all goods exported from Scotland to the US.

However, the tariffs – introduced by US President Donald Trump last week on what he branded “liberation day” – could affect sales of key export products such as Scotch whisky.

US President Donald Trump held a board outlining tariffs on each country during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House last Wednesday (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The First Minister is in New York for Tartan Week, where he met leading figures from the sector.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Swinney said Scotch whisky’s position as a “truly global brand” could act as a “passport to attract international investment in Scotland”.

The US is the top export market for Scotch whisky, with sales worth £971 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s whisky producers import around 300 million dollars of used bourbon casks every year to use in their distilleries.

The First Minister highlighted the “strong links” between Scotch whisky and the American whiskey industry, saying they “support a huge amount of trade, jobs and investment on both sides of the Atlantic”.

He added: “Scotch whisky is a truly global brand that represents the best of Scotland’s economic innovation.

“The strength of the sector – and reputation of the products – can act as a passport to attract international investment in Scotland and help maximise the mutual benefits of trade and economic integration.”

Mr Swinney continued: “Despite the increasingly volatile global economy, Scotland and the United States remain connected by strong social, economic and cultural bonds that have been forged over many years.

“The Scottish Government will strive to ensure they continue to strengthen.”

The US is the biggest overseas market for Scotch, although new tariffs imposed by Donald Trump could affect sales (David Cheskin/PA)

Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), said the sector “fully supports the First Minister’s efforts to highlight the investment Scotland, and particularly Scotland’s national drink, brings to the US economy, creating jobs across manufacturing, distribution and hospitality across the States”.

Mr Kent added: “Scotch whisky is an example of the mutually beneficial trade which can be generated between Scotland and the United States.

“Scotch whisky is a quarter of all Scottish exports to the US but it is not one-way traffic across the Atlantic, with the industry working hand in glove with US partners to grow exports and inward investment to Scotland.

“It is this spirit of partnership which we are united in promoting.”

When Mr Trump announced his series of new global trade barriers last week, the SWA said it was “disappointed that Scotch whisky could be impacted by these tariffs”.