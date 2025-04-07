Seven people taken to hospital and homes evacuated after late-night fire

Seven people have been taken to hospital and eight homes evacuated after a fire at a property.

The emergency services were called to the blaze on Barterholm Road in Paisley, Renfrewshire, at about 11pm on Sunday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent seven ambulances, three special operations response teams, two paramedic response cars, a critical care care paramedic and a trauma team.

They said seven patients were taken to hospital and two were treated at the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.57pm on April 6 to attend an incident on Barterholm Road, Paisley.

“Seven ambulances, three special operations response teams (SORT), two paramedic response cars, a critical care paramedic and a trauma team were dispatched to the scene.

“Three patients were transported to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, two patients were transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and two patients were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital.”

Police said inquiries into the fire are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Sunday, April 6 we received a report of a fire at a property on Barterholm Road, Paisley.

“Emergency services attended, and seven people were taken to hospital.

“Eight properties have been evacuated as a precaution, and alternative accommodation has been arranged.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.