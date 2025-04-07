Seven people taken to hospital and homes evacuated after flat fire

Seven people have been taken to hospital and eight homes evacuated after a fire at a block of flats.

The emergency services were called to the blaze at the ground floor flat on Barterholm Road in Paisley, Renfrewshire, shortly before 11pm on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines and one height vehicle to the four-storey building.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent seven ambulances, three special operations response teams, two paramedic response cars, a critical care paramedic and a trauma team.

A police car remained at the scene on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

They said seven patients were taken to hospital and two were treated at the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.57pm on April 6 to attend an incident on Barterholm Road, Paisley.

“Seven ambulances, three special operations response teams (SORT), two paramedic response cars, a critical care paramedic and a trauma team were dispatched to the scene.

“Three patients were transported to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, two patients were transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and two patients were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital.”

Damage could be seen to some windows at the block of flats (Jane Barlow/PA)

The fire has been extinguished but one fire engine remained at the scene on Monday afternoon.

Police said eight homes were evacuated as a precaution and inquiries into the fire are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Sunday April 6 we received a report of a fire at a property on Barterholm Road, Paisley.

“Emergency services attended, and seven people were taken to hospital.

“Eight properties have been evacuated as a precaution, and alternative accommodation has been arranged.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”