Police warn over swimming dangers as temperatures expected to hit 22C

A warning has been issued by police regarding the dangers of open water swimming as temperatures are expected to hit 22C this week.

It comes after Izaiah Smith, 15, died after getting “into difficulty” in a park lake in south-east London last week while 11-year-old Kaliyah Coa is still missing after she entered the River Thames close to London City Airport in east London last Monday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Met Police warned people of the dangers of swimming in the city’s waterways, urging Londoners to “never underestimate the risks”.

The UK will see a week of “lengthy sunshine”, Met Office meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said, with temperatures “well above average” for April.

Temperatures are expected to hit 22C this week (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Chief Inspector Rob Ranstead, who leads the Met’s Marine Policing Unit, said that despite understanding the appeal of the city’s open water spots for bathers, police have recently seen a rise in incidents where people have “got into difficulty” in the water, with some having lost their lives.

He continued: “So I want to make a direct appeal to the public: please enjoy London’s waterways safely, but never underestimate the risks.

“Open water may appear calm and inviting, but it can be dangerously deceptive.

“Strong currents, sudden drops, hidden hazards and cold water shock can affect even the strongest swimmers.

“Once a person is in the Thames, for example, they will almost definitely struggle to keep afloat or in control.

“The river holds currents stronger than any person and moves at extreme speeds.”

Although the water may look calm, strong and fast tides can “easily” drag someone a mile in ten minutes, he added.

Police advised people not to swim in open water unless part of a supervised and safe environment, never to enter the water under the influence of alcohol or drugs and for parents to talk to their children and young people about the risks.

Elsewhere, visitors to the East Sussex coastline have been urged to enjoy the scenery safely and reminded not to stand too close to the edge of cliffs or walk or sit at the cliff base when on the beach.

Councillor Claire Dowling, cabinet member at East Sussex County Council, said: “The cliffs, while beautiful, are extremely unstable and huge quantities of chalk can fall at any time with absolutely no warning.”

Of the forecast this week, Ms Chalk said the highest temperatures would be focused around south and south-west England over the next two days, followed by highs of around 21 to 22C in eastern England and Scotland on Thursday.

The UK will see a week of ‘lengthy sunshine’, a Met Office meteorologist said (Ben Birchall/PA)

On Friday, southern England, including London, are expected to see highs of 22C.

Of the sunny, dry weather, she said: “The exception is on Wednesday and Thursday – we will just see a bit more cloud filtering in from the North Sea, so we will see some cloudier starts on Wednesday and Thursday, but otherwise that will lift and clear, and then plenty of fine weather still continuing.

“There’s a potential for a bit of a breakdown as we end the weekend, Sunday and Monday, on Wednesday, there’s quite a lot of uncertainty on that transition so best to just enjoy this week of lengthy sunshine.

“We will still see some chilly nights though – waking up this morning it’s still a little bit chilly, but by day it is generally pretty warm for the time of year.”

Ms Chalk added: “Generally for the UK, the maximum temperature of April is 12C, covering all of April, so we could reach up to 21 to 22C – so, well above average.”