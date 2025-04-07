Girl, 13, accused of murder and arson makes further court appearance

A 13-year-old girl charged with murder and arson has been further remanded into youth detention after appearing before a Crown Court judge.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of her age, was not asked to enter pleas during her appearance at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, accused of the murder of Marta Bednarczyk, 43.

Police have said Ms Bednarczyk, who was found dead at a house in Wellingborough in the early hours of March 10, is believed to have died as a result of sharp force injury.

Forensics officers and police in Newcomen Road (Joe Giddens/PA)

The defendant, who faces a charge of arson with intent to endanger life, was represented by Mary Prior KC at her latest court appearance before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC.

The court was told a trial may be listed to start on a date in November before a High Court judge.

At the conclusion of the hearing, which lasted for about ten minutes, Judge Lucking told the girl: “You can remain seated. What’s going to happen is that you are going to be back at this court on Tuesday the 10th of June.

“Today you have come (to court) from youth detention accommodation. You are going to stay where you are for the time being.”

The girl first appeared at the Crown Court on March 12, two days after the body of Ms Bednarczyk was discovered after police attended an address in Newcomen Road.