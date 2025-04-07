Former principal to lead expert taskforce set up to help Dundee University

A former Dundee University principal has been named as the chairman of a new taskforce set up to help the cash-strapped institution.

A group of experts from academia, industry and local and national government is being established to “advise on the future success” of the university – which announced last week that 700 people could lose their jobs as it struggles to deal with a £35 million deficit.

Sir Alan Langlands, a former principal and vice chancellor of both Dundee and Leeds universities, who has also served as the chief executive of the Higher Education Funding Council for England and the NHS in England, will chair the new University of Dundee Strategic Advisory Taskforce.

Sir Alan Langlands (left), a former principal of both Dundee and Leeds universities, will chair the new taskforce (Peter Byrne/PA)

The move was announced by Scottish Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, who said: “We are establishing this taskforce to ensure the University of Dundee has all the important advice and expertise needed to recover and build a strong, secure and sustainable future.”

The group will meet for the first time this month and will work to produce recommendations which will “support the future of the university and its role in the wider city region”.

It comes as Ms Gilruth insisted Scottish ministers are “determined” that Dundee University will “thrive long into the future”.

She said that the “impact of the university’s teaching and world-leading research is profound”, adding that its “success is interwoven with the success of the Dundee city region”.

Ms Gilruth continued: “We will draw on the expertise of the taskforce to identify credible solutions and do everything possible to protect the interests of current and future students and staff.

“We will take account of all potential sources of funding and support, and we will continue to carefully consider any further asks of Government.”

The Scottish Government has already ensured an additional £22 million of emergency funding was made available to help Dundee University.

Sir Alan said it was a “privilege” to chair the new taskforce, adding: “These are very challenging times for a great many universities.

“At its core Dundee is a great university in a great city, transforming people’s lives and life chances through education, research and innovation, and contributing so much to the economic, social and cultural life of the city and beyond.

“The Scottish Government’s commitment to ensuring its long-term future and impact, and protecting the interests of students and staff provides a strong foundation for the work of the taskforce.”