Former head of National Farmers’ Union to head review of farm profitability

Former National Farmers’ Union president Baroness Minette Batters is to head up a review into farm profitability, the Government has announced.

Baroness Batters, who was elected the first female president of the NFU in 2018 and headed the organisation for six years, will make recommendations on tackling the deep-rooted problems in agriculture and supporting farmers’ long-term profits, ministers said.

As the appointment was announced, Baroness Batters, who will be speaking to farmers and growers across all land areas and sectors, and working with government departments which have an impact on agriculture, said “we should be under no illusions how difficult” it would be.

Her appointment is an effort by the Government to back farming in the wake of deteriorating relations with the sector.

Last autumn’s Budget prompted angry protests over inheritance tax for wealthier farms and a faster-than-expected end of EU-era subsidies.

Minette Batters (right) with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves on a farm visit in 2021 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Farmers have also reacted angrily to the abrupt closure of the flagship sustainable farming incentive last month, as all the money had been allocated, while the sector has faced difficult weather conditions, and now the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on the UK.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “Backing British farmers is the backbone of all work to support rural economic growth and boost Britain’s food security.

“We have taken strong action to protect the future of the sector with the new deal for farmers.”

Measures include fair competition in supply chains and planning reforms and quicker grid connections to allow farmers to diversify income streams.

But he said the Government had to go further and faster “to put money into the pockets of farmers and drive growth”.

“That is why I am delighted to appoint Baroness Batters, and her years of experience as a leader during a time of great change in British agriculture make her uniquely placed to provide recommendations on tackling the deep-rooted problems holding the sector back and support farmers’ long-term profits.”

Baroness Batters said: “I will leave no stone unturned in trying to find solutions to boost farm profitability.

“But we should be under no illusions how difficult this work will be.

“There will not be one ‘silver bullet’ to fire but I’m hopeful this review can make a difference to a sector that produces the nation’s food, underpins the rural economy and delivers so much for the environment.

“I’m pleased to be appointed to lead this review and look forward to working with farmers and growers to provide recommendations to government, food retailers, processors and manufacturers.”

Baroness Batters runs a tenanted family farm in Wiltshire, with cattle, sheep and arable land, and was appointed a member of the House of Lords in 2024.