Falconer: All MPs should be worried by blocking of two MPs from entering Israel

A Foreign Office minister has said all MPs should “be worried” by the decision to block two Labour MPs from entering Israel.

Hamish Falconer said both Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, who made the trip with charity partners as part of an MPs’ delegation, had his “support and solidarity”.

Ms Mohamed told the Commons they had been denied entry “based on our legitimate political opinions, which are firmly aligned with international law”.

Mr Falconer also called for Kemi Badenoch to apologise after the Conservative leader said she was “not surprised” the MPs were detained, and that “every country should be able to control its borders”.

In a statement, he said the MPs “were going to see for themselves what is taking place in the occupied territories, and to meet those directly affected by the shocking rise in settler violence”.

He added: “Such visits are commonplace for MPs from across this House and from all parties, indeed, I’m told that more than 161 Members of Parliament have conducted such visits.

“They enrich the knowledge and experience of us as legislators and representatives. They create connections with countries, political counterparts, and civil society.

“Indeed, I note that both organisations – Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Council for Arab-British Understanding – have supported visits from all the main political parties, including the benches opposite. All members should therefore be worried by what this decision means and the precedent it sets.

“So our message to the Israeli government is not just that this is wrong, it is that it is counterproductive. We have warned that the actions like this only damage the image of the Israeli government in eyes of honourable members across the House.”

Labour MP Yuan Yang (UK Parliament/PA)

The Council for Arab-British Understanding (Caabu) and Medical Aid for Palestinians (Map) said they had organised the delegation that included the two MPs.

The organisations said they had been organising such trips for “over a decade” and the group had “informed the UK consul general in Jerusalem of their visit”.

Ms Mohamed, MP for Sheffield Central, said it had been “a challenging few days”, adding: “We were denied entry based on our legitimate political opinions, which are firmly aligned with international law.

“We are not the only ones speaking about the atrocities. We are not the only ones calling for change. We are not the only ones saying that the current actions of the Israeli government must change. Indeed, many Israeli people and charities themselves in Israel are also calling for change.

“There is no direct route into the West Bank. We have to go through Israel. This act was not just a diplomatic affront. This wasn’t about security. It was about control and censorship.”

Labour MP Abtisam Mohamed (Roger Harris/PA)

She added: “No state, however powerful, should be beyond criticism. I desperately want to see a two-state solution, and I hope the minister will be able to work with his counterparts in Israel to prevent this happening again, so that we can continue to act in good faith to shed light on what is happening.”

Mr Falconer replied: “On the position of the Israeli government, they do have the right to decide who enters Israel, as indeed do we.

“On this occasion, the two Members of Parliament were given clearance to enter and so it was known to the Israeli government before they arrived at the airport that they would be travelling. So it was with some surprise that I received the call on Saturday evening.”

Ms Yang said she joined the delegation on behalf of her constituents who had shared their “longing for peace” in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Earley and Woodley MP added: “Before going to the West Bank, I understood the risks of travelling to a region where violence is all too common. I did not, however, anticipate the risks of detention and deportation from a British ally.”

She continued: “So far in this Parliament, the conflict in Gaza has been referenced over a thousand times by British MPs, and I have made five of those references in this chamber. If my experience has proved anything, it is that what we say in this chamber matters, and I will encourage other MPs to continue speaking on this issue.

“People around the world are listening to us, our voice is powerful, and we must continue to use it without fear or favour.”

Shadow Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton was met with shouts of “shame” from the Labour benches, as she claimed they were travelling to Israel “at their own risk”.

She added: “As MPs we do not have diplomatic immunity. So what would the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) do, and this is really important, what would the FCDO do if MPs are allowed entry and then arrested?”

Mr Falconer replied: “I had hoped that (Ms Morton) might come to the despatch box in order to withdraw the comments of the leader of the Opposition.”

He added: “I am sure the Conservative Party would have the full support of this House were (Kit Malthouse, Conservative MP for North West Hampshire), or my neighbour, the Father of the House (Sir Edward Leigh), or indeed (Conservative MP for Brigg and Immingham Martin Vickers), also from Lincolnshire, if any of them, all of whom have taken such delegations, were any of them to be treated in this way, the whole House would support them.

“These are not difficult questions. I am truly surprised by the answers.”

He further stated: “The Leader of the Opposition said on Sunday, if you look at the reasons why the Israeli government has given for why they’re not letting them in, they don’t believe that they’re going to comply with their laws.

“The reason for the denial given in writing by the Israeli government to the two MPs were for the prevention of illegal immigration considerations. The Leader of the Opposition should apologise.”