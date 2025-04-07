Alan Shearer’s foundation to help disabled people reaches £7m landmark

A foundation to help profoundly disabled people which was set up by former England football captain Alan Shearer has reached the £7 million landmark.

The Premier League’s all-time top scorer has set a new challenge to raise an extra £70,000 a year – on top of the annual target of £250,000 – to keep the Alan Shearer Centre in Newcastle running.

When he retired from football almost 20 years ago, the Newcastle United star gave away the proceeds from his testimonial and he said he is “hooked” on supporting his foundation.

Alan Shearer enjoys meeting families at the activity centre in Newcastle (Alan Shearer Foundation/PA)

Fundraising has now topped £7 million thanks to events such as an annual ball and a golf day.

But escalating operating costs means Shearer has had to increase his annual fundraising target to £320,000.

He said: “When I finished playing in 2006, a good friend asked if I would consider supporting a new activity centre for people with complex disabilities.

“The moment I saw the vision and plans for the facility – and realised the life-changing impact it could have and the difference it could make to people’s lives – I was all in. I committed the money there and then.

Ant and Dec were on the pitch at Alan Shearer’s testimonial, the proceeds from which he gave away (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“At that time I was a brand ambassador for the NSPCC and I was already supporting other charities close to my heart.

“It really hit home to me just how fortunate I’d been to play professional football for a career and to live my boyhood dream.

“It just felt right for me to be giving back to help other people and good causes.

“I’ve been hooked ever since and I’m fully committed to raising as much money as I possibly can, for as long as I can, to sustain the fantastic work that takes place every day at the activity centre.”

Alan Shearer with centre manager Jackie Dunn and St Cuthbert’s Care chief executive Nic Gilbert (Alan Shearer Foundation/PA)

He added: “I can’t put into words just how much that support means to me and everyone involved with the centre. I will do anything I can to help.

“There’s still loads to do and I’m looking forward to getting behind the next wave of fundraising.

“I want to do whatever I can to make sure that the centre not only survives but thrives for years to come.”

– The Alan Shearer Centre, operated and managed by charity St Cuthbert’s Care, provides 5,000 members with access to a range of facilities free of charge.