Man shot dead in town in ‘truly shocking incident’, police say

A man has been shot dead in a town in the North East, police said.

Officers were called to an address in Elm Street, Stanley, County Durham, at about 5.20pm on Saturday, after reports of a “disturbance”, Durham Constabulary said.

A man in his 50s was found to have been shot and despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said his family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the scene, and officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries, the force confirmed.

A cordon is in place at the scene and is expected to remain for some time.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Neil Fuller, of Durham Constabulary, said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which a man has been shot and has sadly died.

“We are carrying out several lines of inquiry and I would urge anyone who has witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage or CCTV and has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.

“Residents may see an increased police presence in the area. I would like to thank them for their support while we carry out this investigation.”

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident number 302 of April 5.