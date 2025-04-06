Labour MPs denied entry to Israel ‘astounded’ by refusal

Two Labour MPs who were denied entry to Israel have said they are “astounded” by the decision.

Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang have said it is “vital” that parliamentarians are able to “witness first-hand” the situation on the ground in Palestine.

On Saturday evening David Lammy said it was “deeply concerning” that they had not been allowed into the country.

In a joint statement posted on X on Sunday, Ms Mohamed and Ms Yang said: “We’re astounded at the unprecedented step taken by the Israeli authorities to refuse British MPs entry on our trip to visit the occupied West Bank.

“It is vital that parliamentarians are able to witness first-hand the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

The statement, shared on Ms Mohamed’s X page, said they have “spoken out in Parliament in recent months” on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and “parliamentarians should feel free to speak truthfully in the House of Commons without fear of being targeted”.

They said they had made the trip with charity partners as part of an MPs’ delegation “to visit humanitarian aid projects and communities in the West Bank”.

Ms Yang represents the constituency of Earley and Woodley, in Berkshire, while Ms Mohamed represents Sheffield Central. Both were elected to Parliament last July.

The Foreign Secretary said he had “made clear” to his counterparts in the Israeli government that it is “no way to treat British parliamentarians”.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Mr Lammy said: “It is unacceptable, counterproductive and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities.

“I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.

“The UK Government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza.”