Grandparents helping to fund grandchildren to get behind the wheel – survey

A third of grandparents with grandchildren who are old enough to drive have provided financial support to help them get behind the wheel, a survey has found.

Some 35% of grandparents with grandchildren who have started to learn to drive have contributed money to help out, spending £140 on average, according to the research for flexible car insurer Veygo.

Driving lessons, petrol money and buying a first car are among the financial help given by grandparents.

Some also said they had paid for their grandchild’s insurance.

James Armstrong, CEO at Veygo, said: “Getting behind the wheel is a key milestone for young drivers, and our research reveals that a significant number of them are relying on their grandparents to help fund their journey.”

OnePoll surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in March for the research.