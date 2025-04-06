Easter holiday spend of £1,272 on average for families with children – survey

Nearly two in five (38%) people have a break planned for Easter, a survey indicates.

A quarter (25%) of people surveyed are going on a UK-based trip this Easter, while 13% are opting to travel abroad, according to the research for MyVoucherCodes.

Nearly half (46%) of men surveyed are planning an Easter break, compared with 31% of women.

Younger adults were found to be particularly keen to take a holiday this Easter, with 67% of 25 to 34-year-olds planning a getaway and 57% of 18 to 24-year-olds also planning a break.

People with children who are planning an Easter break expect to spend around £1,272 on average, while those with no children expect to spend £863 typically, according to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK in February and March carried out by OnePoll.

The average expected spend for parents with one child is around £1,238, while those with two children anticipate an average spend of £1,562.

Sarah-Jane Outten, a shopping expert at MyVoucherCodes, said: “With the long bank holiday weekend, it can be an ideal time to go away without having to take too much annual leave.

“And while it can be more expensive than going away in term-time, for those with children, going on holiday at Easter is often a cheaper option than the summer holidays.

“For families, the cost of a holiday can quickly add up. A little extra planning and some savvy shopping can make a big difference when it comes to saving money on your Easter holiday.”

Here are some tips from Ms Outten for people booking Easter breaks to save money.

1. Compare hotel prices

Prices can vary significantly depending on factors such as proximity to the beach, if any meals are included or even the view from your room.

2. Look for airport parking deals

Airport parking can be expensive, but booking in advance and using discount codes could help cut the cost.

3. Try to travel during off-peak times

If you can be flexible with your dates, it may be possible to save money. People flying abroad could consider whether it is less expensive to travel during “off-peak” hours.

4. Sign up for price alerts

Signing up for alerts can mean people are notified about price drops and “flash sales”. It may also be worth checking holiday firms’ social media for deals notifications.