‘Disconnect’ between jobseekers and employers on conditions

Flexible hours, sick pay and pension contributions are the top three most desired benefits for jobseekers, new research suggests.

But a study of millions of job adverts found a “disconnect” between what candidates wanted and what was being offered.

Jobs site Totaljobs said while two fifths of candidates wanted flexible hours, only 13% of employers have this listed in their adverts.

One in four candidates prioritised sick pay above statutory requirements, but it was only included in 4% of adverts.

Natalie Matalon, chief people officer at Totaljobs said: “Benefits are just as important as salary in attracting and retaining candidates, especially given two thirds would forgo a pay-rise for their top desired benefit.

“However, there is a clear disconnect in what organisations offer versus what candidates seek.

“Either employers are not offering the top-desired benefits, or they fail to highlight them in their job adverts.

“This oversight risks losing out on quality applications, so showcasing your full spectrum of benefits is crucial to better recruitment efforts.

“Employers should also regularly audit their offerings against those of their competitors.”