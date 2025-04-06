Cyclist, 81, dies after ‘hit and run’ involving car

An elderly cyclist has died after a “hit and run” involving a car.

Roads policing officers attended reports of a fatal crash on the A57 in Todwick, near Rotherham, at 3.15pm on Friday, South Yorkshire Police said.

A blue Volkswagen Golf hit the cyclist, an 81-year-old man, and sustained damage to its front bumper, passenger side headlight and wing mirror before it fled the scene, it is understood.

Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are receiving support from officers, the force said.

Two men, aged 27 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop on Saturday and have since been released on bail.

A 46-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and has been released under investigation, South Yorkshire Police said.

The car was thought to have travelled in the direction of Killamarsh following the crash.

Anyone with information on the vehicle has been asked to get in touch quoting incident number 544 of April 4 2025, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-org.uk or by calling 0800 555 111.