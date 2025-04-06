Boy, 15, who died after getting into difficulty in London park lake is named

A 15-year-old boy who died after he “got into difficulty” in a lake in a park in south-east London has been named by police.

The Metropolitan Police named the teenager as Izaiah Smith on Sunday.

Officers and paramedics were called to Beckenham Place Park in Lewisham shortly after 3pm on Friday.

Scotland Yard said on Saturday that the search for the 15-year-old had been stopped after Izaiah was found on Friday night.

Specialist diving teams, ambulance crews and firefighters assisted in the search, the force said.

Police have named the teenager (Joe Giddens/PA)

“A boy was recovered from the lake at around 10.42pm on Friday April 4,” a Met spokesperson said.

“He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

“His death is being treated as unexpected but not believed to be suspicious.”

Izaiah’s family have been made aware and are being supported, the force said.

In a statement, Lewisham Council, which manages the Beckenham Place Park, said the park had re-opened on Saturday but the lake would remain closed with security in place until further notice.

“We are working closely with the police in order that their investigation establishes the full facts of what’s happened,” the council added.